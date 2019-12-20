NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ: NEWT):

12/16/2019 – NEWTEK Business Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/10/2019 – NEWTEK Business Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

12/3/2019 – NEWTEK Business Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/2/2019 – NEWTEK Business Services was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

11/21/2019 – NEWTEK Business Services was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2019 – NEWTEK Business Services was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/30/2019 – NEWTEK Business Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/24/2019 – NEWTEK Business Services was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NEWT stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $22.82. 15,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $451.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 61.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.45%. This is an increase from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 12.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the second quarter valued at $76,000. 17.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

