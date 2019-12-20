NewYorkCoin (NYC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $335.00

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $628,619.00 and approximately $335.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, FreiExchange and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00556958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011917 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008602 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000500 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

