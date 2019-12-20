NEXT (NET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $475,462.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. NEXT has a market cap of $24.62 million and $475,462.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT token can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00008442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. Over the last week, NEXT has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00557853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011820 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000508 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

