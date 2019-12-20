Nexty (NTY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,103.00

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded up 39.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Nexty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and CoinBene. During the last week, Nexty has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. Nexty has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $13,103.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nexty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.01215405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119511 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nexty Coin Profile

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform. Nexty’s official website is nexty.io.

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.