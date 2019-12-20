Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given a $112.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Nike (NYSE:NKE) has been assigned a $112.00 target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a $105.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Nike from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.07.

NKE opened at $101.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $152.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.37. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.27.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nike will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,374 shares of company stock worth $54,907,589. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Nike by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 375,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,852 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 38.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Nike by 84.9% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 197,085 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 90,471 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nike by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Nike by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 155,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

