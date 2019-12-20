Nike (NYSE:NKE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Nike (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NKE. ValuEngine downgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $105.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.07.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $101.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.37. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.27. The company has a market cap of $152.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nike will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $8,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,374 shares of company stock worth $54,907,589. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the third quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Nike by 110.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $197,887,000 after buying an additional 1,104,295 shares during the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after buying an additional 344,420 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

