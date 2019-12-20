NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $0.90 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.50% from the company’s previous close.

NioCorp Developments stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. NioCorp Developments has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.72.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

