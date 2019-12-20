NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NMI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. NMI reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NMI will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NMI.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. NMI had a net margin of 44.92% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.67 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NMIH shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

NMI stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NMI has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 76,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $2,537,643.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,788,532.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $71,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 494,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,923 shares of company stock valued at $13,372,542 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

