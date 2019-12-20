No BS Crypto 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $149,565.00 (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. One No BS Crypto token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Stocks.Exchange and CoinEx. No BS Crypto has a total market capitalization of $43,138.00 and $149,565.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.01228367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025787 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120310 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

No BS Crypto Profile

No BS Crypto’s genesis date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,464,200 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto.

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitForex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade No BS Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

