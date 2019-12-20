Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Noble Energy reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full year sales of $4.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Noble Energy.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

In other news, CEO David L. Stover bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,235,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Urban bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,961 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Noble Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 23,257 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 13.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,428 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,245 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NBL opened at $23.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $28.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

