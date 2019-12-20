Noir (NOR) Price Reaches $0.0110

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Noir has a total market capitalization of $223,020.00 and $1.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Noir has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00187445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.01216884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026733 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00119554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,228,179 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

