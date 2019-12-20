Noku (NOKU) Trading 15.4% Lower This Week

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Noku token can now be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Noku has a market capitalization of $538,228.00 and $342.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Noku has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Noku

Noku’s genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io.

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

