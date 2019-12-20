NoLimitCoin Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $256,659.00 and $7,851.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Bittrex. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009513 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000888 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000346 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 607,407,360 coins and its circulating supply is 507,407,360 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, HitBTC, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.