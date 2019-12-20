Nomura Downgrades NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) to Hold

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Nomura to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

NINOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKON CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded NIKON CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS NINOY opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.53. NIKON CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $17.27.

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. NIKON CORP/ADR had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKON CORP/ADR will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIKON CORP/ADR

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital cameras-interchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.

