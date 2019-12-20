Northcoast Research Weighs in on Cintas Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cintas in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.02. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ FY2020 earnings at $8.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $295.00 target price on Cintas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $268.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Cintas has a 1-year low of $155.98 and a 1-year high of $277.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.10.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $2.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $536,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,906 shares in the company, valued at $16,873,276.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cintas by 55.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

