NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given a C$13.00 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) has been assigned a C$13.00 price target by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

TSE:NWH.UN traded down C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$11.98. 177,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,541. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 14.83. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.27 and a 1 year high of C$12.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.92.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

