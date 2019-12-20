nOS Tops 24-Hour Volume of $38,308.00 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. One nOS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. nOS has a total market cap of $691,877.00 and approximately $38,308.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io. nOS’s official website is nos.io. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

