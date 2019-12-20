Novo Nordisk A/S to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S in a report issued on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.65.

NYSE:NVO opened at $57.69 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $58.48. The company has a market cap of $135.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,521,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,519,000 after buying an additional 1,177,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,211,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,424,000 after acquiring an additional 310,066 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,484,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,627,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,153,000 after acquiring an additional 89,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,100,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,600,000 after acquiring an additional 70,970 shares in the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.