NPCoin Reaches Market Cap of $4.75 Million (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000910 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. Over the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 33.2% higher against the US dollar. NPCoin has a market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $17,751.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00077348 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000117 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

