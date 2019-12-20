Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BITBOX, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Binance. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $249,461.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.51 or 0.06825620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000502 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030003 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,263,231,345 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision.

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, WazirX, Bitrue, Ethfinex, Binance, Koinex, BITBOX, Bitbns, Upbit, Huobi, Bittrex, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

