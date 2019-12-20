NULS (NULS) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One NULS token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003506 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, QBTC, DragonEX and Kucoin. In the last week, NULS has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $18.60 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00187547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.01218488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119220 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS launched on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, QBTC, Kucoin, ChaoEX, OKEx, Binance, CoinBene and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

