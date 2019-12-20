Numeraire Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $13.00 million and approximately $412,653.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for about $5.88 or 0.00081516 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.01226131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025825 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120343 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,208,178 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

