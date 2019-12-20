Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

NYSE OXY opened at $38.70 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,603,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 54,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,386,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 133,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,009.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,829 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.