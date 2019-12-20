ODUWA Trading 3.5% Lower This Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $296,435.00 and approximately $61,822.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058869 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00087401 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000997 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00070773 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,207.45 or 0.99905369 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002031 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

