Odyssey Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $166,688.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Huobi and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.01218795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119534 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX, Huobi, Bit-Z, CoinTiger, Upbit, FCoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

