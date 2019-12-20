OKB (OKB) Price Hits $2.52

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. OKB has a market cap of $50.40 million and approximately $88.06 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can currently be bought for approximately $2.52 or 0.00034891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.15 or 0.06620522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029902 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001462 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

