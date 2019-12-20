Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Given $26.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Old Republic International’s rating score has declined by 16.5% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $26.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Old Republic International an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, insider Calderon Alberto sold 70,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $1,655,430.00. Insiders purchased 600 shares of company stock worth $13,712 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,583.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORI traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $22.39. 3,838,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.74. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

