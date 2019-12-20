Omni Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, Omni has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Omni has a market cap of $1.38 million and $476.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be bought for about $2.45 or 0.00033967 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptohub, Poloniex and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00557703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011840 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008602 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000500 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,765 coins and its circulating supply is 562,449 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, C-CEX and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

