On.Live Price Hits $0.0101 on Top Exchanges (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. On.Live has a total market capitalization of $218,547.00 and $404.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, On.Live has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One On.Live token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get On.Live alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $491.17 or 0.06797059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000454 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029814 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001463 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About On.Live

On.Live (ONL) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,215 tokens. The official website for On.Live is on.live. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.