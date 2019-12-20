Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Onespan alerts:

In other Onespan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $7,175,900.00. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Onespan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 346,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Onespan by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Onespan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Onespan by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Onespan by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onespan stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. Onespan has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. Onespan had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $79.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Onespan will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.