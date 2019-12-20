ONEX (TSE:ONEX) PT Lowered to C$88.00

ONEX (TSE:ONEX) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEX from C$102.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

ONEX stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$83.23. 84,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. ONEX has a 1-year low of C$71.34 and a 1-year high of C$84.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$79.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$79.09. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96.

ONEX Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

