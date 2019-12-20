Open Trading Network (OTN) Tops One Day Volume of $149.00

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. Open Trading Network has a market cap of $15,593.00 and $149.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Trading Network token can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00187325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.01226296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00119244 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Trading Network Profile

Open Trading Network’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org.

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

