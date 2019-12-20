Oppenheimer Downgrades U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Market Perform

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on USB. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

USB opened at $59.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,640,000 after purchasing an additional 144,372 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 821,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33,932.8% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 169,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 168,646 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

