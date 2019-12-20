OracleChain Hits One Day Volume of $11,556.00 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. OracleChain has a market capitalization of $699,106.00 and approximately $11,556.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OracleChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC, BigONE and OpenLedger DEX. During the last week, OracleChain has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.01218795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119534 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 10th, 2018. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io.

Buying and Selling OracleChain

OracleChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OpenLedger DEX and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

