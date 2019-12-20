Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target Raised to C$3.15

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its target price raised by analysts at Cormark from C$3.10 to C$3.15 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Orla Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC raised shares of Orla Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$1.85 to C$2.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Orla Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.08 and a 12-month high of C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

