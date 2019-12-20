Ouroboros (OURO) Hits Market Capitalization of $282,214.00

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Ouroboros has a total market cap of $282,214.00 and approximately $19,265.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ouroboros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0792 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ouroboros has traded down 40.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00187226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.01227221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120278 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ouroboros’ total supply is 11,118,374 coins and its circulating supply is 3,563,718 coins. Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en.

