Own (CHX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.67 Million

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Own has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Own token can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and DDEX. Own has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $499,853.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.01225567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025923 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120241 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Own Token Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The official website for Own is weown.com. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket.

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

