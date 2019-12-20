OWNDATA (OWN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13,036.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $300,220.00 and $13,036.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata.

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

