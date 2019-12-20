Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $46.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37. Pacira Biosciences has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $3,112,900.00. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $51,908.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,823. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the third quarter worth $38,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

