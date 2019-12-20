PAL Network Market Cap Reaches $220,970.00 (PAL)

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One PAL Network token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Kyber Network, Bilaxy and DDEX. PAL Network has a total market capitalization of $220,970.00 and $45.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAL Network has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00187325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.01226296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00119244 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAL Network Profile

PAL Network’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET. The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAL Network’s official website is www.pal.network. The official message board for PAL Network is medium.com/@policypalnet.

Buying and Selling PAL Network

PAL Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DDEX, CPDAX, Bilaxy, IDEX, DEx.top, Kyber Network and DOBI trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAL Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAL Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

