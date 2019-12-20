Pandacoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $126.00 (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded down 31.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. Pandacoin has a market cap of $377,794.00 and $126.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pandacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pandacoin alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000193 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pandacoin Profile

Pandacoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech.

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pandacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pandacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.