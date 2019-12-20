Parachute Trading 13.6% Lower This Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. Parachute has a total market cap of $98,256.00 and approximately $1,008.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Parachute has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034595 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 102.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,889,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,727,105 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

