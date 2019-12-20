ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Tops $0.95

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00013216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $299,345.00 and $5,656.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00555729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011847 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008455 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000508 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

