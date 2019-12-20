Parkgene (GENE) Market Cap Reaches $106,393.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Parkgene has a total market cap of $106,393.00 and approximately $314.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00187226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.01227221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120278 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene.

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

