ParkinGo Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $339.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00060279 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00086456 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000848 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00061422 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,239.53 or 1.00356104 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000434 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,588,660 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.