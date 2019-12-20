Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Parsons to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on Parsons and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Parsons in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the second quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Parsons in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. Parsons has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $42.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Parsons had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

