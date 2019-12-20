Particl (PART) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Particl has a market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $53,405.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00009560 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The official website for Particl is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bit-Z and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

