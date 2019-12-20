Patron (PAT) Trading Up 45.1% Over Last Week

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 37.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Patron has a total market capitalization of $143,514.00 and approximately $2,489.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Patron has traded 45.1% higher against the dollar. One Patron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinBene, Hotbit and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Patron Token Profile

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,780,669 tokens. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit, HitBTC, YoBit, IDAX, CoinBene and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

