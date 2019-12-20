PAX Gold (PAXG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.40 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for about $1,475.86 or 0.20442959 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $12.40 million and approximately $385,818.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $478.15 or 0.06620522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029902 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001462 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000297 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 8,405 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

