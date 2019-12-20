Paytomat Tops One Day Volume of $33,231.00 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Paytomat token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Chaince, BigONE and ABCC. During the last week, Paytomat has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Paytomat has a total market cap of $893,453.00 and $33,231.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.01234928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120661 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat's total supply is 3,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,359,526 tokens. The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com.

Buying and Selling Paytomat

Paytomat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Chaince and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

